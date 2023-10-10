Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot: 1LT Kristen Gray [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot: 1LT Kristen Gray

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    ARLINGTON, Va. — 1st. Lt. Kristen Gray (left), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), earned 3rd place overall in the military female category while racing in the 2023 Army Ten-Miler, and received an award for her accomplishments, along with the 1st and 2d place finishers, from Gen. Randy A. George (far left), the 41st Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer (far right), the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army, October 8. Praetorians "Everywhere and Always...In the Fight!"

    This work, U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot: 1LT Kristen Gray [Image 2 of 2], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

