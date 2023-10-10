ARLINGTON, Va. — 1st. Lt. Kristen Gray (left), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), earned 3rd place overall in the military female category while racing in the 2023 Army Ten-Miler, and received an award for her accomplishments, along with the 1st and 2d place finishers, from Gen. Randy A. George (far left), the 41st Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer (far right), the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army, October 8. Praetorians "Everywhere and Always...In the Fight!"

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 13:53 Photo ID: 8066005 VIRIN: 231008-O-PX639-6233 Resolution: 5739x3825 Size: 3.98 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot: 1LT Kristen Gray [Image 2 of 2], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.