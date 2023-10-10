Koda, the new support dog for the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, poses during a playful photoshoot at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 10, 2023. Koda is a four month old Goldendoodle training to be a certified post-traumatic stress disorder support dog, therapy dog and comfort dog. Koda resides with Kristina Nicholson, 139th Yellow Ribbon Support Specialist, but spends his days and drill weekends on base visiting Airmen in need of puppy snuggles and kisses. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 13:18 Photo ID: 8066003 VIRIN: 231010-F-FP794-5957 Resolution: 2050x1364 Size: 456.62 KB Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New support dog at the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.