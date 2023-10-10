Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New support dog at the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 10]

    New support dog at the 139th Airlift Wing

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Koda, the new support dog for the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, poses during a playful photoshoot at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 10, 2023. Koda is a four month old Goldendoodle training to be a certified post-traumatic stress disorder support dog, therapy dog and comfort dog. Koda resides with Kristina Nicholson, 139th Yellow Ribbon Support Specialist, but spends his days and drill weekends on base visiting Airmen in need of puppy snuggles and kisses. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 13:18
    Photo ID: 8065996
    VIRIN: 231010-F-FP794-8369
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 397.49 KB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New support dog at the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PTSD
    support dog

