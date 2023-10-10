231011-N-PX557-0035



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(Oct .11, 2023)



Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Center (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), and command employees participate in a food tasting event at NAVSUP BSC in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM). Each year, the Navy recognizes NHHM from September 15 to October 15. This year’s theme, “Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One,” highlights the significance of the Hispanic community in our nation's economic, political, and social growth, while recognizing and honoring the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Navy and our nation.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 13:16 Photo ID: 8065990 VIRIN: 231011-N-PX557-1035 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 2.03 MB Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP BSC | National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.