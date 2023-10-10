Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | National Hispanic Heritage Month

    NAVSUP BSC | National Hispanic Heritage Month

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Center (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), provides remarks during a food tasting event at NAVSUP BSC in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM). Each year, the Navy recognizes NHHM from September 15 to October 15. This year’s theme, “Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One,” highlights the significance of the Hispanic community in our nation's economic, political, and social growth, while recognizing and honoring the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Navy and our nation.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

