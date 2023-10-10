231011-N-PX557-1007



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(Oct .11, 2023)



Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Center (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), provides remarks during a food tasting event at NAVSUP BSC in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM). Each year, the Navy recognizes NHHM from September 15 to October 15. This year’s theme, “Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One,” highlights the significance of the Hispanic community in our nation's economic, political, and social growth, while recognizing and honoring the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Navy and our nation.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

NAVSUP BSC | National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3]