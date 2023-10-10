CSAF visits 90 MW, engages with Airmen

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks to members of the 90th Missile Wing and 20th Air Force during an all-call in the Peacekeeper High Bay on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 6, 2023. Service members were given the opportunity to hear from Brown then ask questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

Date Taken: 09.06.2023
Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US