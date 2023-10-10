Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. visits the weapons generation facility and Army Corps of Engineers members working on the building during his visit to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 6, 2023. Brown visited the Mighty Ninety to connect with Airmen, as well as to learn about localized modernization efforts for the LGM-35A Sentinel weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 12:13
|Photo ID:
|8065864
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-SE585-2096
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|924.02 KB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF visits 90 MW, engages with Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT