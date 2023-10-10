CSAF visits 90 MW, engages with Airmen

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. has breakfast with 90th Missile Wing Airmen at the Chadwell Dining Facility on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 6, 2023. Brown visited the Mighty Ninety to connect with Airmen, as well as to learn about localized modernization efforts for the LGM-35A Sentinel weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

Date Taken: 09.06.2023
Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US