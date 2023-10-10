USS Normandy Daily Operations

231004-N-LK647-1060 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) An aircrewman assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 (HSM 70) gives a pre-flight brief to Italian navy Yeoman 3rd Class Ambra Cerri, following a crew swap aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), Oct. 4, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

