USS Normandy Daily Operations

231004-N-LK647-1119 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Paul Lantz, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), left, and technical representative Kevin Carlson, assigned to the Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) in Naples, Italy, examine a circuit board from an SPA-25H radar, Oct. 4, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 8065672 VIRIN: 231002-N-LK647-1119 Resolution: 6197x4131 Size: 1.07 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA