231004-N-LK647-1023 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) Hull Technician 1st Class Drake Valenzuela, left, and Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Varnard Normil, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), drill a hole in a pipe fitting, Oct. 4, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 8065669 VIRIN: 231002-N-LK647-1023 Resolution: 6588x4392 Size: 901.84 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.