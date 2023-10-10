USAJFKSWCS Jiujitsu Training

Participants practice various techniques during a Brazilian Juijitsu training event with 5th Degree Black Belt, Ryron Gracie at Fort Liberty, NC August 7, 2023. The event which was sponsored by the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Unit Ministry Team, allowed Soldiers and family members to learn the holistic benefits of Brazilian Juijitsu that includes health, confidence, purpose, community and trust and to learn the effectiveness of hand-to-hand combat and spiritual readiness within the Special Operations Community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

