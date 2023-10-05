Soldiers and family members from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) participate in Brazilian Juijitsu training with 5th Degree Black Belt, Ryron Gracie at Fort Liberty, NC August 7, 2023. The event which was sponsored by the USAJFKSWCS Unit Ministry Team, allowed participants to learn the holistic benefits of Brazilian Juijitsu that includes health, confidence, purpose, community and trust and to learn the effectiveness of hand-to-hand combat and spiritual readiness within the Special Operations Community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 09:08 Photo ID: 8065571 VIRIN: 230804-A-OP908-5998 Resolution: 3600x2522 Size: 8.22 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAJFKSWCS Jiujitsu Training [Image 21 of 21], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.