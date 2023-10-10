Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Airman improves drill bit case, increases efficiency [Image 2 of 3]

    Dover AFB Airman improves drill bit case, increases efficiency

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Saunders, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron home station check dock chief, drills in a screw on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2023. Saunders, a former Bedrock Innovation Lab intern, created an updated drill bit case that includes extra storage compartments for bits, embedded magnets and stronger materials. These new features increased efficiency and durability and will, over time, decrease cost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    maintenance
    Bedrock
    Innovation
    736th AMXS

