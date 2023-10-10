Dover AFB Airman improves drill bit case, increases efficiency

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Saunders, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron home station check dock chief, drills in a screw on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2023. Saunders, a former Bedrock Innovation Lab intern, created an updated drill bit case that includes extra storage compartments for bits, embedded magnets and stronger materials. These new features increased efficiency and durability and will, over time, decrease cost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)
