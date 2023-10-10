Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAJFKSWCS Jiujitsu Training [Image 8 of 21]

    USAJFKSWCS Jiujitsu Training

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Brazilian Juijitsu 5th Degree Black Belt, Ryron Gracie, provides instruction to Soldiers and family members from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) during a Brazilian Juijitsu training event at Fort Liberty, NC August 7, 2023. The event which was sponsored by the USAJFKSWCS Unit Ministry Team, allowed participants to learn the holistic benefits of BJJ that includes health, confidence, purpose, community and trust and to learn the effectiveness of hand-to-hand combat and spiritual readiness within the Special Operations Community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 09:07
    Photo ID: 8065560
    VIRIN: 230804-A-OP908-1181
    Resolution: 3600x2450
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAJFKSWCS Jiujitsu Training [Image 21 of 21], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SWCS
    Jiujitsu
    USArmy
    BJJ
    Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
    Brazilian Juijitsu

