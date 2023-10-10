Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage [Image 6 of 6]

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

    ADRIATIC SEA

    10.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231003-N-NS135-1026 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class David McGuffey, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), mans a chock during flight operations onboard, Oct. 3, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 09:01
    Photo ID: 8065558
    VIRIN: 231003-N-NS135-1026
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Security Reaction Force Basic Training
    Security Reaction Force Basic Training
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Ramage Sailor Test Equipment Onboard
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT