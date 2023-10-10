Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

231003-N-NS135-1026 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class David McGuffey, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), mans a chock during flight operations onboard, Oct. 3, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA