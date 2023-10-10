Fire Prevention Week at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 10, 2023) On Oct. 10, 2023, Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and Fire Captain Matthew Labrise, Fire & Emergency Services, NSA Souda Bay, present a proclamation declaring Oct. 8 – 14, 2023, as Fire Prevention Week onboard NSA Souda Bay . NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

