NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 10, 2023) On Oct. 10, 2023, Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and Fire Captain Matthew Labrise, Fire & Emergency Services, NSA Souda Bay, present a proclamation declaring Oct. 8 – 14, 2023, as Fire Prevention Week onboard NSA Souda Bay . NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 07:38
|Photo ID:
|8065459
|VIRIN:
|231010-N-EM691-1026
|Resolution:
|4769x3179
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week at NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
