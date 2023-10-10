Fire Captain Jonathan Torrez receives JCOQ at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 10, 2023) Fire Captain Jonathan Torrez, Fire & Emergency Services, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Junior Civilian of the Quarter for the 2nd quarter plaque from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, at the installation fire department on Oct. 10, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

