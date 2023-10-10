CTF 150, U.S. Coast Guard Seize $25 Million in Illegal Drugs

231003-N-NO146-1004 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 3, 2023) Bags of illegal narcotics seized from a stateless vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 3. Scheuerman was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

