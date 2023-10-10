Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 150, U.S. Coast Guard Seize $25 Million in Illegal Drugs [Image 1 of 2]

    CTF 150, U.S. Coast Guard Seize $25 Million in Illegal Drugs

    GULF OF OMAN

    10.03.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231003-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 3, 2023) Bags of illegal narcotics are seized from a stateless vessel by the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 3. Scheuerman was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 06:00
    VIRIN: 231003-N-NO146-1001
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 150, U.S. Coast Guard Seize $25 Million in Illegal Drugs [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    CMF
    CTF 150
    John Scheuerman

