231003-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 3, 2023) Bags of illegal narcotics are seized from a stateless vessel by the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 3. Scheuerman was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 06:00 Photo ID: 8065419 VIRIN: 231003-N-NO146-1001 Resolution: 960x720 Size: 104.92 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 150, U.S. Coast Guard Seize $25 Million in Illegal Drugs [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.