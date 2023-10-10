U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Snyder, range safety officer, assigned to 39th Signal, verifies and counts the bullets holes of Sgt. 1st Class David Yacono during the 39th Signal Battalion shooting exercise, in Chièvres, Belgium, Aug. 08, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 05:21 Photo ID: 8065400 VIRIN: 230808-A-RX599-1020 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 6.03 MB Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Signal range shooting exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.