Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Signal range shooting exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    39th Signal range shooting exercise

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WLG, BELGIUM

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Imir Adams Johnson assigned to 39th Signal, aims at the target in prone position during the 39th Signal Battalion shooting exercise, in Chièvres, Belgium, Aug. 08, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 05:21
    Photo ID: 8065399
    VIRIN: 230808-A-RX599-1016
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.72 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WLG, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Signal range shooting exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Signal range shooting exercise
    39th Signal range shooting exercise
    39th Signal range shooting exercise
    39th Signal range shooting exercise
    39th Signal range shooting exercise
    39th Signal range shooting exercise
    39th Signal range shooting exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Signal Brigade
    M-16 A2
    39th Signal Battalion
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT