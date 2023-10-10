39th Signal range shooting exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Crittenden, range safety officer, assigned to 2nd Brigade, verifies and counts the bullets holes of Spc. Imir Adams Johnson during the 39th Signal Battalion shooting exercise, in Chièvres, Belgium, Aug. 08, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

