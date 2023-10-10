Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO [Image 6 of 13]

    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, cross a danger area during a patrol exercise while Cpl. Carlos A. Hickman, an Operations Instructor with the Jungle Warfare Training Center, monitors their movement as part of the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2023. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations in a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 04:39
    Photo ID: 8065341
    VIRIN: 231004-M-CI305-1274
    Resolution: 7778x5188
    Size: 25.39 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO
    Okinawa
    5th ANGLICO
    Marines
    JWTC
    III MIG

