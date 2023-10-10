Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, cross a danger area during a patrol exercise while Cpl. Carlos A. Hickman, an Operations Instructor with the Jungle Warfare Training Center, monitors their movement as part of the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2023. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations in a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

