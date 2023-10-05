Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

U.S. Marines with ADET (ANGLICO Detachment) 1-1, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG), practice rope tying techniques during the Basic Jungle Skills Course at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2023. The course trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations in a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

