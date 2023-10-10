Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokosuka Middle School Video Conference

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 11, 2023) - Students attending Yokosuka Middle School converse on a video conference with the surviving family members of Sergeant Rafael Peralta and Cmdr. Charles Cooper, commanding officer, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Rafael Peralta was named after after the late Rafael Peralta, who received the Navy Cross posthumously for his heroic actions during the second Battle of Fallujah. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    VIRIN: 231011-N-BB059-1026
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka Middle School Video Conference [Image 2 of 2], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    middle school
    navy
    cfay
    Rafael Peralta

