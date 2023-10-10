Yokosuka Middle School Video Conference

YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 11, 2023) - Students attending Yokosuka Middle School converse on a video conference with the surviving family members of Sergeant Rafael Peralta and Cmdr. Charles Cooper, commanding officer, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Rafael Peralta was named after after the late Rafael Peralta, who received the Navy Cross posthumously for his heroic actions during the second Battle of Fallujah. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

