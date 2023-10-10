Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 9, 2023) – Philippine Navy sailors operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat on approach to the Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey (P 234) during a visit, board, search and seizure drill in the Philippine Sea as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 9. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 00:41
    Photo ID: 8065209
    VIRIN: 231009-N-UA460-1745
    Resolution: 6066x4371
    Size: 718.73 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

