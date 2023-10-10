USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 9, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search and seizure drill in the Philippine Sea as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 9. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

