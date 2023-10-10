USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 9, 2023) – Chief Electronics Technician Spencer Greer, from Glen Rose, Texas, boards a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 9. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

