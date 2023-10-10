Joint Task Force-Red Hill Receives Final Regulatory Approval

Hawaii Department of Health Underground Storage Tank Program Manager performs a final review of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) with members of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) response directorate, Halawa, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling October 16 and marks the final coordination with the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

