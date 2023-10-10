USACE briefs Sen. Hirono on Hawai‘i wildfires recovery mission

USACE debris experts, Cory Koger and Vandi Leheny, provide updates on the Hawai'i wildfires recovery mission to U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, during a site visit to the impacted areas in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Oct. 10. USACE is managing the debris removal program in support of Maui County, the state of Hawai'i, and FEMA and overseeing the design and installation of a temporary school facility for displaced students of Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

