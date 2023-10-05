USACE briefs Sen. Hirono on Hawai‘i wildfires recovery mission

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Jess T. Curry, provides an update on the recovery mission to Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawai‘i, during a site visit to the impacted areas in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Oct. 10. USACE is managing the debris removal program in support of Maui County, the state of Hawai‘i, and FEMA and overseeing the design and installation of a temporary school facility for displaced students of Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School. (U.S. Army photos by Katie Newton)

