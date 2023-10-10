Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE briefs Sen. Hirono on Hawai‘i wildfires recovery mission [Image 6 of 11]

    USACE briefs Sen. Hirono on Hawai‘i wildfires recovery mission

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Jess T. Curry, Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Federal Emergency Management Agency Debris Task Force Manager Mark Wingate, and USACE subject matter experts provided updates on the recovery mission to Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawai‘i, during a site visit to the impacted areas in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Oct. 10. USACE is managing the debris removal program in support of Maui County, the state of Hawai‘i, and FEMA and overseeing the design and installation of a temporary school facility for displaced students of Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School. (U.S. Army photos by Katie Newton)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 22:03
    Photo ID: 8065093
    VIRIN: 231010-A-HR174-1103
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE briefs Sen. Hirono on Hawai‘i wildfires recovery mission [Image 11 of 11], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Maui
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

