231009-N-CD453-1229 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 9, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Simon Lozaro-Maya, from Watsonville, California empties used links from a 25-millimeter machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) after a live-fire exercise while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 9. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
