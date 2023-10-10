Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9 [Image 2 of 6]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231009-N-CD453-1148 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 9, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts a live-fire exercise of the MK 160 Gun Fire Control System, while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 9. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 21:11
    Photo ID: 8065066
    VIRIN: 231009-N-CD453-1148
    Resolution: 1307x934
    Size: 209.03 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise, Oct. 9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT