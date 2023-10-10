Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues diver at sea off Anclote Key [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues diver at sea off Anclote Key

    ANCLOTE KEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Station Sand Key boat crew rescued a diver after he was reported missing while spearfishing from a 32-foot recreational boat 16 miles northwest of Anclote Key, Florida, Oct. 10, 2023. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified that two divers entered the water to spearfish and only one resurfaced. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 21:02
    Photo ID: 8065031
    VIRIN: 231010-G-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 767x1023
    Size: 255.88 KB
    Location: ANCLOTE KEY, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues diver at sea off Anclote Key [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues diver at sea off Anclote Key
    Coast Guard rescues diver at sea off Anclote Key

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Diver
    Anclote Key

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT