Coast Guard rescues diver at sea off Anclote Key

A Coast Guard Station Station Sand Key boat crew rescued a diver after he was reported missing while spearfishing from a 32-foot recreational boat 16 miles northwest of Anclote Key, Florida, Oct. 10, 2023. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified that two divers entered the water to spearfish and only one resurfaced. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)

