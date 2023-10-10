ATLANTIC OCEAN – Observers stand behind a technician on the flight deck of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) as he monitors the data feed from an Aerosonde unmanned aircraft system during U.S. 4th Fleet’s Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event in the Atlantic Ocean October 10, 2023. Today the Aerosonde provided aerial targeting information and visual confirmation, allowing an unmanned surface vehicle to fire an inert Poniard rocket at an afloat target, and then perform battle damage assessment, marking the first complete unmanned kill chain for these systems. The Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event, previously referred to as Fleet Experimentation Program (FLEX), provides an opportunity for the Office of Naval Research’s Scientists-to-Sea program to witness research and development progress for, and demonstrations of, unmanned systems and their adaptations in support of the Chief of Naval Operations Navigation Plan 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John R. Fischer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 20:17 Photo ID: 8065008 VIRIN: 231010-N-OC941-1009 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.02 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by CPO John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.