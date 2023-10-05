Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event 2023

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Fischer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – An Aerosonde unmanned aircraft system launches from the flight deck of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) during U.S. 4th Fleet’s Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event in the Atlantic Ocean October 10, 2023. Today the Aerosonde provided aerial targeting information and visual confirmation, allowing an unmanned surface vehicle to fire an inert Poniard rocket at an afloat target, and then perform battle damage assessment, marking the first complete unmanned kill chain for these systems. The Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event, previously referred to as Fleet Experimentation Program (FLEX), provides an opportunity for the Office of Naval Research’s Scientists-to-Sea program to witness research and development progress for, and demonstrations of, unmanned systems and their adaptations in support of the Chief of Naval Operations Navigation Plan 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John R. Fischer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 20:17
    Photo ID: 8065007
    VIRIN: 231010-N-OC941-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by CPO John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event 2023
    Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event 2023
    Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    unmanned
    research
    technology
    hybrid fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT