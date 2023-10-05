Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8

231008-N-CD453-1759 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Curtis Hansley (right), from San Diego, observes as Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ethan Naftalin, from San Diego, fires an M240 machine gun during a crew-serve weapons live-fire shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

