Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8 [Image 6 of 12]

    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231008-N-CD453-1200 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Curtis Hansley, from San Diego, observes as Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Gabriel Lepori, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, fires an M240 machine gun during a crew-serve weapons live-fire shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 8064921
    VIRIN: 231008-N-CD453-1200
    Resolution: 5853x4181
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8
    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT