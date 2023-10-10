Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8 [Image 4 of 12]

    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231008-N-CD453-1150 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Curtis Hansley, from San Diego, prepares an M240 machine gun prior to a crew-serve weapons live-fire shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 8064919
    VIRIN: 231008-N-CD453-1150
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    This work, Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

