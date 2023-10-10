Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Crew-Serve Weapons Requalificaton, Oct. 8

231008-N-CD453-1011 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2023) Sailors conduct weapons familiarization for a .50 caliber machine gun prior to a crew-serve weapons live-fire shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8064916
|VIRIN:
|231008-N-CD453-1011
|Resolution:
|5711x4079
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
