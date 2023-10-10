Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Civil Support Team HAZMAT support for Seahawks' game [Image 8 of 9]

    10th Civil Support Team HAZMAT support for Seahawks' game

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    While the 12s head over to Lumen Field on a Sunday afternoon to cheer on their favorite team, there's another team working hard behind the scenes to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance. Members of the Seattle Fire Department Hazmat Team and the 10th Civil Support Team arrive hours before the game to set up hazmat detection equipment. During the game, they continuously monitor the stadium to detect and identify any hazards that may harm the fans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Peter Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 17:31
    VIRIN: 230924-Z-CH682-9003
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    This work, 10th Civil Support Team HAZMAT support for Seahawks' game [Image 9 of 9], by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Civil Support Team

