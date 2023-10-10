10th Civil Support Team HAZMAT support for Seahawks' game

While the 12s head over to Lumen Field on a Sunday afternoon to cheer on their favorite team, there's another team working hard behind the scenes to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance. Members of the Seattle Fire Department Hazmat Team and the 10th Civil Support Team arrive hours before the game to set up hazmat detection equipment. During the game, they continuously monitor the stadium to detect and identify any hazards that may harm the fans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Peter Chang)

