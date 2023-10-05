Soldiers from 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command play games during the “Take Back the Night” event on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, October 4, 2023. The “Take Back the Night” event centered around SHARP related issues, while emphasizing the importance of prevention. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

