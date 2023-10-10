Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Take Back the Night

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark, the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command senior enlisted non-commissioned officer, practices self-defense techniques during a “Take Back the Night” event on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, October 4, 2023. A Rape Aggression Defense System (R.A.D) instructor held the self-defense demonstration, which was designed to teach self-defense to fend off attackers when alone. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take Back the Night [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

