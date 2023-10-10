Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark, the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command senior enlisted non-commissioned officer, practices self-defense techniques during a “Take Back the Night” event on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, October 4, 2023. A Rape Aggression Defense System (R.A.D) instructor held the self-defense demonstration, which was designed to teach self-defense to fend off attackers when alone. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

