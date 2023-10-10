Soldiers from 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command play games during the “Take Back the Night” event on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, October 4, 2023. The “Take Back the Night” event centered around SHARP related issues, while emphasizing the importance of prevention. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8064523
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-IX751-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Take Back the Night [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
