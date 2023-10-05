Soldiers and Army civilians from the Army SHARP community participated in a panel discussion during the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s “Take Back the Night” event on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, October 4, 2023. The panel discussed common sexual assault misconceptions and resources for survivors of sexual violence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

