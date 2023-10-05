Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members participate in Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. service members participate in Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta 2023

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kathryn Yuill, Air Force Academy Band regional bandsman, plays the drums at the International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 7, 2023. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is held annually and draws in hundreds of thousands attendees each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 14:41
    Photo ID: 8064066
    VIRIN: 231007-F-RQ117-1054
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. service members participate in Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Force Academy
    Air Force Band
    Balloon Fiesta
    Community Relations

